Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,500 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 689.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETTYF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

ETTYF stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

Featured Articles

