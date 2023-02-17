Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $298.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $298.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $249.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $309.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

