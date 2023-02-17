Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $558.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,464. The stock has a market cap of $219.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

