Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $14.81 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after buying an additional 701,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,243,506 shares of company stock worth $98,019,613. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

GS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.04. The company had a trading volume of 248,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,100. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

