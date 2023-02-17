Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells $292,217.85 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at $75,723,927.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $79.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Exact Sciences

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

