Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,455,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

EE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

