Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,229,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,921. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

