ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Update

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 835,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

ExlService Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.53. The stock had a trading volume of 209,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.94. ExlService has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ExlService

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,794 shares of company stock worth $1,164,071. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.