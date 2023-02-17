Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Extra Space Storage in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXR. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

NYSE EXR opened at $158.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

