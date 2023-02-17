Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Extra Space Storage in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.32 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXR. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 87.08%.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
