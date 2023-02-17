Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Marc F. Mcmorris Sells 2,030 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.6 %
FICO stock opened at $687.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $710.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.24.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
