Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Marc F. Mcmorris Sells 2,030 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.6 %

FICO stock opened at $687.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $710.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

