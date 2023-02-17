Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 741,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:FICO traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $682.19. 207,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $633.82 and its 200-day moving average is $536.77. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $710.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac
Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Featured Stories
