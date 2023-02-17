Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $697.33

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $697.33 and last traded at $693.01, with a volume of 21228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $643.64.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRFHF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $616.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.
