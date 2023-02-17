Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.01%. Analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.