Farmland Partners (FPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

FPI stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $686.07 million, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 545.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Farmland Partners

FPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.