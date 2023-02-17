Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.37% of Fastenal worth $96,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $53,751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 14.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,389,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,070,000 after buying an additional 415,192 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

Fastenal stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

