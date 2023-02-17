FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Purchases £495.81 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 63 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 787 ($9.55) per share, with a total value of £495.81 ($601.86).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 65 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 764 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £496.60 ($602.82).

On Monday, December 12th, Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 67 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.06) per share, with a total value of £499.82 ($606.72).

FDM stock opened at GBX 813 ($9.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £887.73 million and a PE ratio of 2,710.00. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 591 ($7.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,162 ($14.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 778.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 741.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.14) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

