Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stake Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 4,451.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,282 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Ferguson worth $55,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.90) to GBX 9,630 ($116.90) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.32) to GBX 9,890 ($120.05) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.03. 326,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.59. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $168.90.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.