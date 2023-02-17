Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ferrari by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after buying an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $117,075,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,151.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after purchasing an additional 278,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 39.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 697,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,459 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ferrari Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:RACE opened at $265.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $270.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.87.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.
