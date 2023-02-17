Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76. 42,299 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 5,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.