Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 108.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 676,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 351,672 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 726,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 77,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 96,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

