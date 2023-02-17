Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 1,021 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,816,000 after purchasing an additional 408,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,775,000 after purchasing an additional 611,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,721,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,704,000 after acquiring an additional 340,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,888,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,583 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 10,213,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,944,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

