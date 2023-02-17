First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth $150,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Community by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 23.31%. Analysts expect that First Community will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. First Community’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCCO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community in a report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

