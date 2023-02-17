First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Trading 1% Higher

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.