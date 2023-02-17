First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

First National Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $35.04.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

