First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNY. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.
