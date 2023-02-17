First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.92. 763,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,111,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 103,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,309,000 after buying an additional 156,844 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.