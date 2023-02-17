First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Head-To-Head Comparison

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First United pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First United and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $80.30 million 1.68 $25.05 million $3.76 5.37 Meridian $130.45 million 1.40 $21.83 million $3.57 8.84

Profitability

First United has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meridian. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First United and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 31.14% 18.69% 1.41% Meridian 16.73% 14.09% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First United and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

First United currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.76%. Meridian has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.61%. Given First United’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Meridian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First United has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First United beats Meridian on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

