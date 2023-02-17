First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Update

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 136.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.1 %

About First Watch Restaurant Group

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $963.18 million, a P/E ratio of 325.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.