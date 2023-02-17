FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 378,668 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 62,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 133,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FE opened at $40.57 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.