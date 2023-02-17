FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,878,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,981,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,008,000 after purchasing an additional 200,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.