FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 312.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $214.33 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

