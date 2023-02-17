FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.12. 1,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

About FNCB Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

(Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.