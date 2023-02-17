Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX stock opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $95.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

