Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

