Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,997,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 168,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after purchasing an additional 115,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 90.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

