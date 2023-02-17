Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.70. 5,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 140,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.