Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

FSP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 634,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,688. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $281.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.27 and a beta of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.40%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

