Frax Share One Day Volume Hits $86.04 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $816.48 million and approximately $86.04 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $11.06 or 0.00045394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,803,265 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

