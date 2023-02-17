Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.14. 13,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom Day Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.