Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $0.67 on Monday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional Trading of Frequency Therapeutics
About Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.