Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $0.67 on Monday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Therapeutics

About Frequency Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 166,980 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 272,161 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

