Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,900 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 668,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

