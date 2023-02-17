Frontier (FRONT) Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $22.78 million and $4.80 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

