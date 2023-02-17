FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 9.2%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.81. 5,810,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 10,870,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCEL. UBS Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,766,000 after buying an additional 1,902,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,751,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 482,423 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,472,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 988,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

