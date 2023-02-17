Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Fujitsu Price Performance
Shares of Fujitsu stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.87.
Fujitsu Company Profile
