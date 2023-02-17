Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 931,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Funko Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,857. Funko has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $578.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Funko

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 68,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 63,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 510,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

