FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $396.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 301,269 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 552,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 224,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 206,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in FutureFuel by 8,212.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 201,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

