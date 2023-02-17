FY2022 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$201.50.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.0 %

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

TSE:FNV opened at C$181.44 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.78 billion and a PE ratio of 33.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$189.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$177.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total value of C$1,148,791.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,959,791.46. Insiders have sold 38,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,205 in the last 90 days.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.