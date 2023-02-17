FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.
Ecolab Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE ECL opened at $161.28 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.48.
Ecolab Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.