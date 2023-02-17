FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4 %

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $161.28 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.48.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.