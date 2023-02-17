FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Raised by Analyst

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $16.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.43. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.65.

NYSE HD opened at $319.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The company has a market cap of $327.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.47 and its 200 day moving average is $306.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

