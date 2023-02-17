FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Increased by Analyst

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Alithya Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 12,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Alithya Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 181,802 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

